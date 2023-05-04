Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes PKK/KCK Member in Iraq's Gara Region

Shafaq News/ A PKK/KCK terrorist Ahmet Gumus, also known as Cudi Engizek was "neutralized" in a Turkish intelligence operation in Iraq's northern Gara region on Thursday.

Security sources told Anadolu News Agency that Gumus, on the Turkish National Intelligence Organization's target list, was involved in various attacks on Turkish security forces and was developing weapons systems for the group. He also trained PKK/KCK assassins and worked as a bodyguard for the group's leader, Murat Karayilan, for a period.

Gumus had joined the group in 1999 and had been the head of PKK/KCK training camps. He operated in eastern Turkey between 1999 and 2007 in regions such as Gabar, Besta, Herkol, Cudi, and Kato Mountain and was trained in Greece as one of the group's top assassins.