Turkish Intelligence "Neutralizes" Leader of Kurdistan Workers' Party in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Muslim Orber, has been neutralized by the Turkish intelligence service in an operation conducted in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Orber was identified as a supply officer for the PKK's special forces.

Security sources told Anatolia News Agency that the Turkish intelligence service successfully neutralized Orber in the Kara area of the Kurdistan Region.

The sources further revealed that Orber had joined the ranks of the PKK in 2013 and had been involved in armed operations in Turkey before moving to Syria, where he played a role in various attacks against Turkey.

In 2015, Orber relocated to Iraq. He was subsequently placed on the Turkish wanted list by intelligence agencies after being identified as overseeing the transfer of weapons and ammunition during attacks on Turkish forces. Anatolia said.

The PKK, which has been engaged in a long-running armed conflict with Turkey, is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

The Turkish Armed Forces have conducted cross-border military operations against the PKK in Northern Iraq since the 1980s. Since 2019, Turkey has initiated operations codenamed Claw, including Claw Eagle and Tiger in 2020 and Claw-Lighting and Thunderbolt in 2021.