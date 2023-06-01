Turkish Drone Targets Pro-PKK forces in Sinjar

Shafaq News / In a statement released on Thursday, the Counterterrorism Agency in the Kurdistan Region announced the targeting of a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on a headquarters of Iraqi forces affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Sinjar district.
The agency said in a statement, "Two members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) were injured in a drone strike that targeted their headquarters in the heart of Sinjar district."
Periodically, Turkish fighter jets and UAVs target the headquarters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) in Sinjar district.
Hundreds of militants from the Turkish opposition group, the Kurdistan Workers' Party, are active within the Iraqi border territories with Turkey, where Ankara accuses them of using those areas as a launching pad for armed attacks inside Turkey.
Turkey demands that Iraq halt the activities of the armed party within its territories, while asserting its right to carry out defensive attacks inside Iraq as a means of self-defense.
The areas of Qandil, Sidkan, Soran, Zab, Zakho, Makhmour, and Sinjar are considered the main areas where Kurdistan Workers' Party militants are present.
The fighters of the Sinjar Protection Units are accused of being "part of the Kurdistan Workers' Party," but the fighters claim to be an official Iraqi force belonging to the 80th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces.
The Iraqi authorities in Baghdad have faced obstacles in implementing an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar and facilitate the return of its residents. The agreement was signed with the Kurdistan Regional Government under the supervision of the United Nations mission in early October 2020.