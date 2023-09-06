Turkish Defense: Surrender of PKK militants after escaping Iraq

Shafaq News / The Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported on Wednesday that three members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) surrendered after fleeing from their camps in northern Iraq.

According to the ministry's statement, the three militants escaped from the PKK's camps in northern Iraq and turned themselves in at a police station in the border region of Habur, as reported by the official Turkish news agency, Anadolu.

PKK has been engaged in a prolonged armed conflict with Turkey for over three decades. This militant group, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has conducted a series of attacks within Turkey. These attacks include bombings, ambushes, assassinations, and kidnappings, with the aim of establishing an independent Kurdish state or achieving greater autonomy for Kurds within Turkey.

PKK's campaign has resulted in a significant loss of life, with over 40,000 people killed, including civilians, security personnel, women, children, and infants. These attacks have had a profound impact on Turkey's security and have led to extensive military operations, particularly in the southeastern and eastern regions of the country.

Turkey has responded to PKK attacks with military force, leading to a protracted and complex conflict. The conflict has had social, economic, and political implications, affecting the lives of both Kurds and Turks.

Efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict have been attempted at various times, but a lasting solution remains elusive, making PKK's attacks an ongoing security challenge for Turkey.