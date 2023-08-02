Turkish Artillery Shelling Targets Outskirts of Erbil Governorate

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a local source reported that Turkish forces targeted multiple areas on the Erbil governorate's periphery.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Turkish artillery bombarded the regions of Ciya Surk and Tarjan within the borders of the Bradost, Erbil governorate.

The attack resulted in extensive damage to the agricultural landscape.

It is worth noting that the Turkish army regularly targeted areas in northern Iraq where members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party are located.

The attacks have often caused civilian casualties.

The PKK is a Kurdish militant group fighting for an independent Kurdish state in Turkey for decades.

Turkey, the United States, and the European Union consider the PKK a terrorist organization.