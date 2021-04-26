Turkish Army clashes in PKK fighters in Duhok

Shafaq News / Violent clashes erupted, on Monday, between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok governorate, Kurdistan.

The clashes that took place in the Baruch Mountain and Kamerki areas, south of Kani Masi district, north of Dohuk governorate led to power cut supply in the villages of the District.

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been a target for Turkish air and artillery strikes pursuing that it target fighters opposing them, and these operations resulted in casualties and material damage.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with Kurdish militants deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.