Turkish Airstrikes wounded a resident in Duhok

Shafaq News / Eyewitnesses reported on Tuesday that Turkey struck a border village in Kurdistan Region which resulted in one injury.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, "The airstrikes targeted the village of Deshish of Kani Masi in Amadiya district in Duhok, which injured a resident."

They added that the residents left the villages of Adna and Deshish due to the Turkish attacks.

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been a target for Turkish air and artillery strikes pursuing that it target fighters opposing them, and these operations resulted in casualties and material damage.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with Kurdish militants deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.