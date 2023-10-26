Turkish Airstrikes kills, injures 13 PKK members in Erbil and Duhok

Shafaq News / A series of Turkish airstrikes on Thursday resulted in the deaths of 13 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and left several others injured in Erbil and Duhok provinces, as confirmed by the Counter-Terrorism Group of the Kurdistan Region.
In a statement released today, the group disclosed that nine PKK militants were killed during precision airstrikes conducted by Turkish warplanes and drones on the night of October 25th. The strikes targeted multiple PKK positions in Sidekan district, north of Erbil.
Concurrently, Turkish military aircraft and drones launched an assault on several PKK sites situated on the borders of the Shiladze and Dirluk areas in the Amedi district of Duhok province. One militant lost his life while three others sustained injuries.