Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Turkish Airlines will resume flights between Istanbul and Al-Sulaymaniyah on Oct. 25, operating four services per week, Jalal Talabani International Airport announced on Saturday.

Turkiye first imposed restrictions on flights to and from Al-Sulaymaniyah in April 2023, citing alleged activity at the airport by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara classifies as a terrorist organization. In October 2025, Turkiye lifted the airspace restrictions, clearing the way for flights between Al-Sulaymaniyah and Turkish destinations to resume.