Turkish Airlines to resume Iran flights after war halt

Shafaq News - Ankara

Turkish Airlines will resume flights to Iran on June 28 following a nearly two-week suspension prompted by the Iran-Israel war, the carrier announced on Saturday.

Bilal Ekşi, Director General of Turkish Airlines, confirmed in a post on X that flights will restart to both Tehran and Mashhad beginning June 30.

✈️30 Haziran Pazartesi günü İran - Meșhed seferlerimizi tekrar başlatıyoruz. — Bilal EKŞİ (@BilalEksiTHY) June 28, 2025

Turkish Airlines halted its flights to Iran following Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian territory. During the crisis, several Turkish Airlines planes were stranded in Iran and Iraq, but the government, through diplomatic channels and coordination with the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), facilitated their return once airspace restrictions were lifted.

Iran today reopened its airspace in central and western regions to international overflights.