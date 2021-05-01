Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-01T21:10:20+0000
Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkey intensified on Saturday its air strikes in Duhok Governorate.

 Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that Turkey warplanes struck today PKK strongholds in the vicinity of Horuri village, without giving further details.

The strikes that started at 0800 p.m. local time are still continuing.

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been a target for Turkish air and artillery strikes pursuing that it target fighters opposing them, and these operations resulted in casualties and material damage.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with Kurdish militants deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.

related

Turkey targets the Kurdish mountains

Date: 2020-09-29 13:26:06
Turkey targets the Kurdish mountains

Masrour Barzani: Kurdistan is the Turkish trade gateway to Iraq .. Oglu: We have no problems with the Kurds

Date: 2019-11-28 13:35:18
Masrour Barzani: Kurdistan is the Turkish trade gateway to Iraq .. Oglu: We have no problems with the Kurds

Kurdistan and Turkey: Baghdad-Erbil agreement is essential for de-escalation in Sinjar

Date: 2021-01-19 11:56:56
Kurdistan and Turkey: Baghdad-Erbil agreement is essential for de-escalation in Sinjar

A second Turkish attack on Kurdistan within a week

Date: 2020-11-14 11:56:50
A second Turkish attack on Kurdistan within a week

Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

Date: 2020-08-23 11:00:20
Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

35 PKK fighters "neutralized" in the past three days, Turkey says

Date: 2021-03-22 11:12:43
35 PKK fighters "neutralized" in the past three days, Turkey says

Turkey renews airstrikes on PKK in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-01 16:30:20
Turkey renews airstrikes on PKK in Kurdistan

Kurdistan Region inaugurates an international road with Turkey

Date: 2020-10-20 09:50:02
Kurdistan Region inaugurates an international road with Turkey