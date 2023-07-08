Turkey's warplanes hit multiple PKK sites in Duhok

2023-07-08T11:10:07.000000Z

Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok's northern district of Amadiyah on Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish airforces carried out a series of airstrikes on Mount Kurzar which overlooks the sub-district of Sheladze, near the Turkish borders.

Eyewitnesses said that the vicinity of the Kavalka village in the north of Aqra was also hit by the Turkish bombardment.

Related News

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English كوردى عربي
English كوردى عربي
Radio