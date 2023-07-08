Turkey's warplanes hit multiple PKK sites in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok's northern district of Amadiyah on Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish airforces carried out a series of airstrikes on Mount Kurzar which overlooks the sub-district of Sheladze, near the Turkish borders.

Eyewitnesses said that the vicinity of the Kavalka village in the north of Aqra was also hit by the Turkish bombardment.