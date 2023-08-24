Turkey's foreign minister meets PUK leader

Shafaq News/ During his official visit to Baghdad and Erbil, Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, met with Qubad Talabani, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, in Erbil.

On Thursday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry stated via the "X" platform that Fidan's meeting with Talabani was a part of his diplomatic engagements in Erbil, Kurdistan's capital. The statement did not elaborate on the contents of their discussion.

Fidan arrived in Iraq on Tuesday for an official three-day visit, during which he met top officials in Baghdad and Erbil.

A statement from Talabani's office highlighted that the two sides discussed the relationship between the region and Turkey, addressing ongoing disputes, particularly concerning the Sulaymaniyah International Airport.

Both parties stressed the importance of strengthening ties across various sectors, especially in trade.