Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-02-27T17:01:39+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombarded sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region today, Sunday.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the bombardment mainly targeted the PKK sites in Kani Masi district, north of Duhok.
Residents of the area shared with Shafaq News agency footage showing smoke plumes rising from the targeted sites.
The Turkish fighter jets bombarded the same area earlier today.
