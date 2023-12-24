Turkey renews attacks on PKK positions in Duhok

Shafaq News / A security source in Duhok reported on Sunday that Turkish aircraft renewed their shelling of positions belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkish aircraft targeted sites affiliated with PKK elements in the vicinity of Skiri village in the Makhmur Mountain range in Al-Amadiyah district, north of Duhok, without knowing the losses."

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses stated that "the house of a resident in Skiri village was subjected to gunfire yesterday due to clashes that erupted between the Turkish army and the PKK."

It is noteworthy that despite the foggy and rainy conditions in the area, the Turkish army's aerial bombardment and heavy artillery continue as part of the ongoing military operations against the anti-Ankara PKK militants.