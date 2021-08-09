Report

Turkey "neutralizes" 13 PKK fighters

Date: 2021-08-09T15:10:06+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery "neutralized" 13 fighters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region, Turkey's Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

The PKK militants were "neutralized" in the Pence-Kaplan operation region, the ministry said on Twitter.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish shells targeting sites of the PKK landed in a village in Zakho district. The Turkish forces deployed medium and heavy weaponry burning 10 dunums of agricultural lands into ashes.

The Pence operations are a series of offensives Turkey has carried out since 2019 against the PKK in the Kurdistan Region.

The latest of which were the Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim operations, launched by Ankara on April 23 in Metina and Avasin-Basyan in Duhok near the borders with Turkey.

