Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey attacks PKK sites north of Sinjar

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-11T19:17:55+0000
Turkey attacks PKK sites north of Sinjar

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that a military site of the Kurdistan Workers Party was targeted by Turkish aircraft on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Turkish warplanes struck a military site of the Sinjar Protection Units (YPS) fighters loyal to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside Khana Tyre complex, north of Sinjar district."

The source indicated that no information was immediately available about the results of the airstrikes.

It’s noteworthy that the Sinjar Protection Units have been deployed in the district for years. However, the agreement concluded between Baghdad, and the Kurdistan Region provides for the removal of all armed groups from Sinjar in preparation for the return of the displaced and the reconstruction of the District.

These forces are frequently attacked by to Turkey, which considers PKK a terrorist organization.

