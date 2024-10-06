Iraq and UN sign $3M Peace and Stability Project in Sinjar document to support stability
Shafaq News/ On Sunday,
Iraq and the United Nations signed the Peace and Stability Project document,
with a total funding of three million dollars.
The Ministry of Planning
stated, “The project was initiated under the ministry's auspices, funded by the
United Nations, and executed by three UN agencies: the United Nations
Development Programme, the International Organization for Migration, and UN
Women.”
"This project
supports stability in Sinjar and aims to achieve sustainability in areas of
training and development. It includes infrastructure components and elements
related to training and social cohesion." The ministry further noted,
"This portion of support is provided by the UN in Iraq amidst current
crises and circumstances, which the government is addressing to rebuild Sinjar
and the liberated areas affected by ISIS."
The project was signed on
the Iraqi side by Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil and on behalf of the
United Nations by UN Development Programme representative in Iraq Auke Lootsma,
in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Planning for Technical
Affairs, Maher Hammad Johan, and the Director General of the International
Cooperation Department, Saher Abdul Kazem.
Situation in Sinjar
ISIS militants had overrun Sinjar in 2014,
committing atrocities against the Yazidi population. Peshmerga forces
recaptured the district the following year.
Following tensions
between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government over the 2017
independence referendum, the Iraqi army, backed by the Popular Mobilization
Forces, assumed control of Sinjar.
Currently, Sinjar has two
local administrations: one appointed by the federal government and another
operating from the Duhok Governorate.
The Kurdistan Workers'
Party (PKK) also maintains a pro-PKK faction in Sinjar known as the Sinjar
Protection Units, which receives Iraqi government funds as part of the Popular
Mobilization Forces.
Baghdad and Erbil reached
an agreement in October 2020 to normalize the situation in Sinjar, including
joint administration of the district. However, the agreement remains stalled
due to political reasons, according to Kurdish officials.