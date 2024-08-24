Tunisian authorities detain 16 Kurds from KRI seeking to reach Europe

Shafaq News/ Tunisian authorities have detained 16 Kurdish individuals from Al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), who were attempting to reach a European country, a source in Al-Sulaymaniyah disclosed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “The detainees, originating from Al-Sulaymaniyah and the Raperin district in the KRI, have been held for approximately 20 days, and remain in contact with the Iraqi embassy in Tunisia to help release them.”

“However, as of now, their release has not been achieved.”

The source further affirmed, “On June 14, Tunisia announced the suspension of entry visas for Iraqi passport holders, a policy change that human traffickers have exploited by deceiving individuals with false promises of reaching Europe.”

Tunisia is a known transit hub for migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to enter Europe.