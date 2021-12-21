Tuesday's earthquake did not damage Derbendikhan dam, official says

Shafaq News/ The administration of the Derbendikhan in al-Sulaymaniyah denied the media reports about the dam sustaining damages from an earthquake that took place at dawn on Tuesday.

The director of the facility, Rahman Khan, said in a written statement that the quake struck the Iranian territory, nowhere near the dam.

"The dam did not sustain any damages," he said, "the magnitude of the earthquake is very low."

The Iraqi official seismic monitor said it registered on Tuesday morning a 3.5-magnitude quake to the south of the Derbendikhan lake in the governorate of al-Sulaymaniyah.