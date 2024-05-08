Trade Bank of Iraq to assist in Kurdistan payroll shift

Shafaq News/ The Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) said on Wednesday it would take part in domiciling salaries for Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) employees following a federal court ruling and directives from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

A TBI said a meeting between the head of the Erbil branch and a KRG delegation in Erbil to discuss logistics. The discussions covered opening accounts, issuing cards, and deploying ATMs across Kurdistan to facilitate cash withdrawals for employees.

TBI emphasized the importance Prime Minister Sudani places on this initiative, viewing it as a way to directly support the people of Kurdistan. The bank also expressing its readiness to begin processing salary domiciliation and issuing electronic cards, but said they await employee rosters and supporting documents from the KRG to initiate the process.