Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Tourism in Duhok halted as the country goes through a partial lockdown

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-21T09:59:55+0000
Tourism in Duhok halted as the country goes through a partial lockdown

Shafaq News/ Tourism in Duhok has been under increasing strain due to COVID-19 recent lockdown, with the tourists count hitting a low, according to the Department of Tourism in the governorate.

Rewar Mohammed, the media official of the Department, told Shafaq News agency, "32 thousand tourists flocked to the governorate last month", pointing out that more than a thousand tourists were entering the governorate every day back then.

He attributed this decrease to the recently imposed lockdown in Iraq.

Mohammed confirmed that his department shall adhere to the Ministries of Interior and Health's measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

related

Recovered COVID-19 patients contracted the virus again in Duhok

Date: 2020-10-11 11:32:49
Recovered COVID-19 patients contracted the virus again in Duhok

Duhok eases COVID-19 curfew measures

Date: 2020-08-21 14:46:33
Duhok eases COVID-19 curfew measures

Duhok registers around 400 recoveries of COVID-19

Date: 2020-10-07 08:46:23
Duhok registers around 400 recoveries of COVID-19

Duhok asks citizens to commit the health precautions

Date: 2020-09-09 16:48:52
Duhok asks citizens to commit the health precautions

Covid-19: Iraq might record its first new variant case

Date: 2021-01-13 13:48:22
Covid-19: Iraq might record its first new variant case

COVID-19 cripples Duhok tourism

Date: 2020-09-27 12:34:11
COVID-19 cripples Duhok tourism

Duhok registers 214 COVID-19 in one day

Date: 2020-09-11 20:14:12
Duhok registers 214 COVID-19 in one day

COVID-19: 132 fatalities and 3520 new cases in Kurdistan in one week

Date: 2020-08-30 09:34:42
COVID-19: 132 fatalities and 3520 new cases in Kurdistan in one week