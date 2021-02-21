Tourism in Duhok halted as the country goes through a partial lockdown

Shafaq News/ Tourism in Duhok has been under increasing strain due to COVID-19 recent lockdown, with the tourists count hitting a low, according to the Department of Tourism in the governorate.

Rewar Mohammed, the media official of the Department, told Shafaq News agency, "32 thousand tourists flocked to the governorate last month", pointing out that more than a thousand tourists were entering the governorate every day back then.

He attributed this decrease to the recently imposed lockdown in Iraq.

Mohammed confirmed that his department shall adhere to the Ministries of Interior and Health's measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.