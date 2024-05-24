Top advisor unveils the details of Barzani's visit to Abu Dhabi

Shafaq News/ Khairi Bozani, a senior advisor to the Kurdistan Regional Presidency, on Friday said the meeting between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi mainly touched on economic ties and regional stability.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Bozani explained that "the meeting between Nechirvan Barzani and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed focused on the relations between the UAE, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region. The two leaders exchanged views on the current situations in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the dynamics between Erbil and Baghdad, and the latest regional developments."

According to Bozani, both parties laid emphasis on "enhancing cooperation in economic, trade, and energy sectors." They also discussed opportunities for UAE investment in infrastructure and development projects in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the potential for Emirati capital in these areas.

The leaders agreed on the necessity of "strengthening joint efforts and international cooperation to maintain security and stability," underscoring the importance of "multilateral international solidarity to mitigate the spread of crises and problems."

Bozani noted that Nechirvan Barzani's trip to the UAE is part of his ongoing regional engagements aimed at bolstering relations between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and neighboring countries. "This visit comes at a crucial time to enhance bilateral relations and discuss issues of mutual interest," Bozani added.

Speaking on the relationship between Erbil and Abu Dhabi, Bozani said that "the Kurdistan Region holds significant appeal due to its economic potential in agriculture, mining, and manufacturing. The region can become a pivotal launch point for any country seeking economic expansion, thanks to its strong relations with neighboring countries, making it an economic bridge both within and beyond the region."

Bozani noted that "Gulf countries, particularly the UAE, are looking for ways to expand their trade and investment activities and are currently focusing on the more stable, secure, and attractive regions," referring to the Kurdistan Region.

He concluded, "There are no obstacles preventing Gulf countries from establishing friendly economic, political, and social relations with the Kurdistan Region, especially given the region's balanced policies to attract investors."