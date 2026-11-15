Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit seeking to suspend the Kurdistan Region Parliament's activities, Ali Hama Saleh, rapporteur of the National Stance Movement (Halwest), said on Sunday.

Saleh recalled that he had previously sought to dissolve the legislature through the courts, maintaining that ending the current parliamentary term remained the most appropriate option.

The official's earlier lawsuit, which challenged the continuation of a parliament he argued had failed to fulfill its duties, was rejected by the Federal Supreme Court on October 26.

The political dispute dates back to the October 2024 parliamentary elections, which left no party with an outright majority and delayed the formation of a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Tensions escalated on November 4, when 52 lawmakers convened despite a boycott by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the New Generation Movement, electing Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) candidate Vala Fareed as speaker.

The PUK and New Generation subsequently challenged the session before the Federal Supreme Court, while the KDP defended parliament's reopening as lawful and necessary to restore legislative activity.

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