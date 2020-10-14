To "stronger Kurdistan" by implementing infrastructure projects, Barzani says

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, pledged on Wednesday to spare no effort to construct the infrastructure of "a stronger Kurdistan".

Barzani tweeted, "We are investing in improving our energy infrastructure to improve electricity generation, and build a Stronger Kurdistan", adding, " Our program to install smart meters across Kurdistan is part of an ongoing effort to modernize infrastructure, reduce theft, and increase transparency in our energy market".

Barzani confirmed in the report he read in the Parliament of Kurdistan recently, "increasing the production of electricity was achieved by installing processing electricity units, increasing the amount of natural gas and activating and operating the gas station in Khabat, which led to an increase of 843 megawatts of electricity and adding it to the electrical grid as a result. For the first time, the electricity production reached (3,700) megawatts".





He added, "In addition to the 260 megawatts granted to Nineveh Governorate and the 56 megawatts granted to Kirkuk Governorate, the total electricity that is distributed in the region ranges between 20-21 hours of electricity in addition to reducing expenditures".



