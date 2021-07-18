Through Kurdistan, Iraq and Turkey extend a 400 KV power line

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Turkey began pinning down power networks through Kurdistan's territory, a statement of the Region's Ministry of Electricity said on Sunday.

In a statement issued earlier today, Sunday, the Ministry said that work is underway to extend a 400 KV line between Iraq and Turkey, which will connect Iraq and Kurdistan's grids to the Turkish grid.

The statement said that Iraq bought electricity from Turkey via this line, indicating that the built line will reduce the burden imposed on Kurdistan's transmission network.

Iraq has been extending outreaches with many neighboring countries to address the longstanding power deficiency in the country. Iraq has been holding talks with Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries to import electricity, as it relies on Iran solely to meet the shortage in its production power.

Iraq also intends to import electricity from Turkey and Jordan to address the deficit until building its own power production plants.