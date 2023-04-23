Thousands of Christians commemorate the "Rabban Hormizd" remembrance in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ A multitude of Christians gathered in the Nineveh Plain to observe the annual commemoration of "Rabban Hormizd" at the Monastery named after him in al-Qosh district, north of Mosul.

Riwan Hakim, a civil activist, told the Shafaq News Agency that the celebration takes place on the second Sunday following Easter when thousands of visitors congregate at the monastery to attend the special masses and prayers dedicated to this significant occasion.

Hakim explained that the festivities span two days. "The first day witnesses the participation of Christians from all over Iraq, the Kurdistan region, and the diaspora communities. Meanwhile, the second day is exclusively reserved for the local residents of al-Qosh."

The commemorative event features traditional dances and performances accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the melodies of the Zurna, a traditional wind instrument.

The history of the Rabban Hormizd Monastery dates back to 640 AD and is nestled at the base of Mount al-Qosh, overlooking the district located in the north of Mosul.