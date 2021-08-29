Report

The three Kurdish Presidencies' meeting with the French President kicks off in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-29T15:29:12+0000
Shafaq News/ The French president's meeting with the three Kurdish presidencies has begun in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived today in Erbil, following his participation in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.

The French president visited today morning Mosul city, Our Lady of the Hour Church, and the Grand Mosque of Al-Nuri.

President Barzani said in a tweet today, "I am thrilled to welcome my friend, the French President, to Erbil. I look forward to discussing bilateral relations, the Iraqi elections, and other prominent issues with President Macron. I remain grateful for France's continued support for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq."

