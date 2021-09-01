Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The fate of 22,000 Kurdish-Faily civilians is still unknown, official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-01T10:28:52+0000
The fate of 22,000 Kurdish-Faily civilians is still unknown, official says

Shafaq News/ The Martyrs Foundation is developing a central strategy to uncover the fate of missing people, especially in mass graves, confirming its coordination with international bodies to solve the file of enforced disappearance, according to Al-Sabah newspaper

The newspaper quoted the Director-General of the Department, Tarek Al-Mandalawi, saying, "The government is currently working on preparing a draft law on enforced disappearance in order to refer it to Parliament for approval", stressing, "the institution's serious and relentless efforts to develop a central strategy to uncover the fate of missing people."

Al-Mandalawi considered enforced disappearance, "a crime that constitutes a flagrant violation of human rights, which prompted the international community in 2006 to draft a convention to protect all persons from enforced disappearance," noting that Iraq is one of the founding countries of the convention.

He pointed out, "the institution, in all its departments, emphasizes, through its work, the importance of transitional justice laws implemented based on Law No. 2 of 2016 to achieve justice for victims and their families against whom the crimes of enforced disappearance have been practiced."

al-Mandalawi revealed, "the fate of 22,000 Kurdish-Faily citizens among the tens of thousands who were forced to emigrate to Iran by the former regime, at the beginning of the eighties, is still unknown until now, and they are registered with the Foundation and the Human Rights Commission to internationalize their case."

related

Former Iraqi Minister of Immigration withdraws from the elections race

Date: 2021-06-22 10:44:05
Former Iraqi Minister of Immigration withdraws from the elections race

Turkish shelling targets an Iraqi army point

Date: 2021-06-30 15:27:00
Turkish shelling targets an Iraqi army point

Kurdistan harbors the components of Iraq who are "feeling violence", Official says

Date: 2021-07-12 08:59:42
Kurdistan harbors the components of Iraq who are "feeling violence", Official says

Child dies from a fire in an IDP camp in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-22 14:22:32
Child dies from a fire in an IDP camp in Kurdistan

Kurdistan's MoE can produce 6500-6900 megawatts of electricity

Date: 2021-07-26 21:46:55
Kurdistan's MoE can produce 6500-6900 megawatts of electricity

Kurdistan’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs prosecute companies for "violating" workers' rights

Date: 2021-08-09 17:29:18
Kurdistan’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs prosecute companies for "violating" workers' rights

Officials in Kurdistan demand establishing a Cybercrimes Directorate to curb women blackmail

Date: 2021-08-11 10:21:01
Officials in Kurdistan demand establishing a Cybercrimes Directorate to curb women blackmail

Kurdistan's Minister of Education: no worries about the academic year

Date: 2021-04-15 10:37:23
Kurdistan's Minister of Education: no worries about the academic year