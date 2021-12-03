The death toll of the Makhmour attack has reached 13, official says

Shafaq News/ The local government and the Health Directorate in Erbil Governorate, announced today that the death toll of the ISIS attack in Makhmour district has reached 13, in addition to five wounded.

This was announced by Governor Omed Khushnaw and Director General of Erbil Health Dilovan Muhammad to reporters.

"Unfortunately, what happened yesterday was the result of the security gaps that exist in these areas, and for this, we demand urgent security coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi forces, with the support of the Global Coalition," Khushnaw said.

He added, "The Peshmerga forces rushed to the scene of the incident, but were ambushed by ISIS."

Khushnaw indicated that there are 13 deaths until now, noting that a member of the Peshmerga was admitted to the intensive care unit.

For his part, the Director-General of the Erbil Health department said that five injured were admitted in Erbil hospitals, and their health condition is currently stable, except for one case in the ICU.