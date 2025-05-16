The cozy corner: One-seat café a big hit in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Inside an alley in one of al-Sulaymaniyah’s oldest markets, a former restaurant storage room has been transformed into what may be the city’s smallest café — a one-seat space that is drawing steady attention from locals.

Mirbakar Aziz, a 25-year-old computer science graduate from the University of al-Sulaymaniyah, opened the café after months of searching for work. Without access to formal employment, he decided to start his own business using his minimal resources.

“After finishing university, I applied to many jobs without success,” he explained in an interview with Shafaq News. “I began working in a restaurant, then in another café, just to support myself. But I believed it was better to rely on my efforts than wait for a position to open.”

While working, Aziz noticed an unused storage space attached to a restaurant. The idea of turning it into a café emerged, and despite the cramped size, he began refurbishing the space himself, painting the walls, decorating with simple artwork and antiques, and fitting a single table with one chair.

Though the space accommodates just one guest at a time, the concept has become a daily stop for many. Locals have embraced the café for its intimate atmosphere and minimalist charm.

“What makes the café unique isn’t just the coffee,” noted Sardar Ahmed, a regular customer. “It’s the feeling, simple, warm, and welcoming, like visiting someone’s home.”

Aziz is now working on expanding the concept to other small locations. He views his experience as a model for young people facing limited employment options, encouraging them to take initiative and create their paths, even with modest means.

In recent years, several youth-led projects have been on the rise in al-Sulaymaniyah, amid a steady decline in public employment, particularly in the government sector.