The US granted Iraq an amount of 250 million dollars, KRG official says

Shafaq News / Brigadier General Hazhar Omer Ismail, the Kurdistan Regional Government representative in the security and defense file in the Baghdad-Washington strategic dialogue, announced that the US had provided an amount of 250 million dollars to protect the borders between Iraq and Syria.

Ismail said in a statement published by the Ministry of Peshmerga today, that the dialogue activated the previous negotiations between America and Iraq, adding that both parties discussed other important security, energy, and health issues.

He noted that since 2014, US military and Global Coalition teams had trained 189,000 members of the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces, who had played an effective role in liberating 55,000 Km2 from the grip of ISIS.

Ismail added that both Iraq and the US agree to restrict the tasks of the American and the Global Coalition's forces' to training and providing military advice.