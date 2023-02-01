The UK Ambassador welcomes the Kurdish-Kurdish dialogue

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nichervan Barzani, met on Wednesday with the British Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, both sides discussed issues of common interests, including the latest political developments in Iraq and the region, the oil and gas law, the 2023 federal budget, the decisions of the Iraqi Supreme Court regarding Kurdistan financial dues, and the Erbil-Baghdad relations.

The UK Ambassador expressed the UK's support for dialogue between the two main Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), to solve the outstanding problems.

He also welcomed the KDP-PUK meeting held recently.

The duo confirmed the importance of strengthening ties between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the UK.