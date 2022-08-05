The U.S. praises the Peshmerga sacrifices against ISIS, Minister of Peshmerga

Shafaq News / The Minister of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, said the meetings with the American side were "positive," and the U.S. officials praised the role of the Peshmerga in fighting terrorism.

Ismail said in a press conference in Washington after meeting with members of the U.S. Congress, "We had many meetings with U.S. officials, and they were all positive, as the U.S. side praised the sacrifices of the Peshmerga forces in fighting ISIS."

The Kurdish Minister said that the discussions stressed the necessity to solve the problems between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Turkish army and ensure that the attacks would not be repeated on the territory of the Kurdistan Region."

On Monday, August 1, a Kurdistan Region peshmerga and security delegation led by Minister Shoresh Ismail arrived in Washington DC. The delegation was welcomed to the Kurdistan Regional Government Representation by KRG Envoy Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman and the staff of the Mission

The delegation comprises Minister Ismail and senior officials from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, and the Kurdistan Region Security Council.

Minister Ismail and the delegation met with American officials in the U.S. government and Congress. They discussed the U.S. Kurdistan strategic partnership within the U.S. Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement.

They discussed the continuing threat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria and the implementation of the peshmerga reform program.