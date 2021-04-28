Report

The Supreme Committee to Combat COVID-19 to meet today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-28T08:54:30+0000
The Supreme Committee to Combat COVID-19 to meet today

Shafaq News / The Supreme Committee to Combat COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region will meet today to decide whether it will reopen schools or proceed with the E-learning system.

A spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government, Gotiar Adel, told Shafaq News agency that the decision will be made according to the report of the Ministry of Health in the region.

In another context, Adel pointed out that the Council of Ministers in the Kurdistan Region will also meet today to discuss several issues, including the region’s budget.

