The State does not sufficiently support the Yazidi's return, an NGO says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-04T16:10:01+0000
Shafaq News/ A Civil Community organization in Kurdistan highlighted on Thursday the lack of support for the return of displaced Yazidis to their homeland.

"so far, there is enough support for the return of the Yazidis to their homeland," the chairman of "the Branch of Peace" said, "there are constraints for legislation of a special law for the Yazidi survivors."

He added, "some parties are trying to include women from other components within this file", stressing, "this confuses this issue with other issues committed in the era of ISIS."

"So far, we discovered 84 cemeteries," he added, "we opened 20, of which 17 in each of Kujo, Sorach, Sabbahiyah, and Sanjar."

"Only 15% of the displaced persons have returned to their homeland because of the poor infrastructure and services in the area," Elias he continued.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Iraqi Parliament, Hassan al-Kaabi, revealed on Wednesday a broad parliamentary agreement to legislate law on the Yazidi survivors, calling on the government to follow up on the Abducted Yaza

The law aims to ensure the rights of survivors enabling them to reintegrate into the community after the terrible shock that they experienced during their abduction.

