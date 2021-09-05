Report

The Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament arrives in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-05T06:36:37+0000
The Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament arrives in Erbil
Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament, Abdel Moneim Al-Awdat, arrived today morning in Erbil.

 Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the President of Kurdistan's Parliament, Rewaz Faeq, and heads of Kurdish blocs, received Al-Awdat the large parliamentary delegation accompanying him at the Erbil International Airport. 

 An official parliamentary source had said that the Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament will hold talks with the Kurdistan Region's parliament regarding bilateral relations and cooperation between the two parties.

 On Wednesday, Al-Awdat arrived in Baghdad on an official visit, during which he met his Iraqi counterpart Muhammad al-Halboosi and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

