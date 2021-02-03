The Sadrist movement reviews the 2021 budget bill's updates with a KRG delegation

Shafaq News / The Sadrist movement expressed its support for protecting all parties' rights in the Iraqi general budget bill, stressing the development of long-term strategic solutions between Erbil and Baghdad.

A statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government said that a high-ranking delegation headed by the deputy head of the regional government, Qubad Talabani, held a meeting today with the Sadrist movement's political body, headed by Nassar al-Rubaie in Baghdad.

The two parties reviewed the latest developments on the draft Iraqi budget law for 2021, and emphasized the need to solve the disputes related to it through dialogue.

The Kurdistan Regional Government delegation reiterated, as by the statement, its commitment to the legal and constitutional solution, and presented its views on the budget-related issues.

The statement also indicated that al-Rubaie highlighted the importance of setting long-term strategic solutions for the Erbil-Baghdad problems.