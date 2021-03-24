The Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani arrived today in Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital.

A source in the region told Shafaq News agency that the Qatari minister is scheduled to meet with the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Furthermore, the source pointed out that Al Thani might open a consulate of Qatar in Erbil.

The Qatari Foreign Minister, Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, arrived in Baghdad this morning, and met with the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein, to activate the joint committee between Iraq and Qatar as soon as possible.