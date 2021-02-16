The Peshmerga on Erbil shelling: an attack against the Coalition is an attack against Kurdistan

Shafaq News / the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned on Tuesday Erbil violent attack.

“We deplore the deadly rocket attack on Erbil. Such heinous, reckless acts pose grave threats to stability. Iraq must be shielded from (external) rivalries. We call for restraint and for close Baghdad-Erbil collaboration to bring culprits to justice.” UNAMI said.

“National unity and solidarity will defeat those seeking to inflame tensions. Iraq already faces multiple crises, and such callous acts as the rocket attack on Erbil cannot be allowed to undermine stability and recovery.” Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, Special Representative of the United Nations for Iraq said on Twitter.

A rocket attack in northern Iraq on Monday killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member and 8 other civilian contractors, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year.

The attack raises tension in the Middle East while Washington and Tehran explore a potential return to the Iran nuclear deal.

The International Coalition in Iraq confirmed that the attack that targeted Erbil was carried out by 14 107 mm rockets, killing one civilian contractor (not an American), and wounding 9 (8 civilian contractors and an American soldier).