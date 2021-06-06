The PKK attack is an aggression on Iraqi territories, KRG spokesman says

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Regional Government spokesman, Gotiar Adel, considered the PKK's attack on the Peshmerga forces in Matin mountain an "aggression" on Iraqi territories.

Adel said in a statement to reporters, "Undoubtedly, this blatant attack does target not only the Peshmerga forces, but also the people of Kurdistan and the Iraqi sovereignty", adding that these forces must leave the Kurdistan Region's territory and the Iraqi government should work hard within this framework.

An Iraqi delegation will visit the site of the attack in Duhok, according to Adel, who stressed that the PKK caused deaths and deportation of many residents of that area, noting it has no right to carry out these attacks and smuggling operations.