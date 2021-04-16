Report

The Ministry of Peshmerga comments on the Erbil airport attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-16T12:59:01+0000
The Ministry of Peshmerga comments on the Erbil airport attack

Shafaq News / The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region, Serbest lazkin, considered targeting Erbil International Airport with a booby-trapped drone, "a dangerous development", denying the allegations that the Peshmerga forces bombed Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in Bartella district in Nineveh Governorate.

Lazkin said in a statement, "the recent attack is dangerous because it was carried out via a drone, which is a new way to launch a terrorist attack", adding, "we will work hard with the Iraqi Ministry of Defense to control the areas that witness security gaps to prevent the terrorist groups of taking advantage of them and attack the Kurdistan Region."

Regarding the allegations that the Peshmerga attacking al-Hashd al-Shabai Forces in Bartella district, Lazkin said, "The Peshmerga forces did not attack al-Hashd at all", stressing, "the Peshmerga forces defend the holy land of Kurdistan only."

