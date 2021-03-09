The Ministry of Peshmerga announces reaching an agreement with the German army

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced today concluding a preliminary agreement with the German army over "important" projects.

The Minister of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, announced via his Facebook account, that during a special ceremony, drafts of several projects submitted by the German forces to the Ministry of Peshmerga were signed.

During talks with the German Federal Forces commander in the region and the German Deputy Consul in Erbil, Ismail explained that the German projects are "important and of great interest."

Furthermore, he added that the German army projects will help the forces reach advanced levels.

For his part, the German forces commander in the region said that his country will continue to cooperate with the Peshmerga forces and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

"In addition to the participation in the reform, training and rehabilitation project, Germany wishes, through these new projects, to expand the reform steps in the ministry", he concluded.