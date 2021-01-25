A Parliamentary delegation visits the Ministry of Peshmerga

Shafaq News / A high-ranking delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Parliament visited the Ministry of Peshmerga on Monday. In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Parliament media office said, "a delegation from Kurdistan Regional Parliament that included Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hayman Hawrami, members of the Peshmerga Committee, and his advisors visited today the Ministry of Peshmerga," indicating, "the delegation emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination between the legislative and executive authorities and the necessity of Implementing the reform law No. 2, issued by Kurdistan Parliament in 2020. " Hawrami held a meeting with the Minister of Peshmerga, Shorish Ismail, in which both sides discussed the executional process of the reform law and the parliamentary monitoring of its implementation. The statement quoted the Minister of Peshmerga, Shorish Ismail, as saying that the Peshmerga forces' unification requires political consensus, indicating that the Global Coalition has discussed with the political parties the vitality of unifying all forces under the command of the Ministry of Peshmerga.

