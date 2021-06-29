Kurdish artists call to preserve the Region from internal fighting

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-29T10:08:37+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdish artists handed on Tuesday a memorandum to the Ministry of Peshmerga, calling it not to be dragged to infighting with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The artist, Şivan Perwer, said in a press conference held in front of the Ministry of Peshmerga building, “Today we came on behalf of the Kurdistan Artists Union to tell everyone that this Region is the hope of all Kurds… We came to the Ministry of Peshmerga to tell them not to be dragged into internal fighting.” “Kurdistan’s soil is gold, and the Kurdish people must know the value and importance of this land, and we must all work to preserve it.” He added. Perwer continued, “We thought it necessary to visit the Ministry of Peshmerga because it is concerned with the issue of defending the Region, and the Minister welcomed us and assured that there will be no internal fighting.” PKK group has recently increased attacks on Peshmerga forces particularly in Duhok Governorate, PKK also accuses Erbil administration of collaborating with Turkey against it.

related

A Parliamentary delegation visits the Ministry of Peshmerga

Date: 2021-01-25 16:25:42

The Ministry of Peshmerga announces reaching an agreement with the German army

Date: 2021-03-09 16:17:36