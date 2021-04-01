The Ministry of Peshmerga announces distributing salaries

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-01T11:18:17+0000

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Peshmerga announced that it began distributing salaries to the Peshmerga infantry brigades. In February, the Ministry announced releasing three months' salaries for its members in the 13 joint brigades, according to Miran Bakr, the Peshmerga minister's press secretary, in an interview with Shafaq News agency. He added that distribution will be based on the US's grant to the Ministry of Peshmerga, which amounts to between 20 and 25 million dollars per month.

