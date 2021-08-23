"The Kurdish campaign against 100 years of Iraqi state tyranny" launched today in Erbil

Shafaq News/ "The Kurdish campaign against 100 years of Iraqi state tyranny" has been launched today in Erbil.

The campaign organizers called on the Iraqi state to provide, "physical and moral compensation for the damage caused to the Kurdish people and other communities, due to the Iraqi governments' bad policies, especially during the eras of Baath and ISIS."

The statement, read by the campaign organizer, Azad Jundiani, said, " There are thousands of victims of Anfal, Barzanis, Halabja, and Failies, displacement, and demolition of thousands of villages and extermination of Christians, in addition to ISIS genocide against the Yazidis and Kaka'is."

"This campaign is not an alternative to the political struggle of the forces and parties, but rather includes all members of the Kurdistan people, and it is a mass, non-governmental and non-partisan movement."

He added, "We are addressing the complaint to the three Iraqi presidencies and the Supreme Judicial Council. We will present the matter to the United Nations mission, diplomatic missions, the League of Arab States, and the Islamic Conference," said Jundiani, a former leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.