The Kurdish Presidency stresses the need to reorganize the Peshemrga 

Shafaq News/ The Vice President of the Kurdistan Region, Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa stressed the importance of reorganizing the Peshmerga forces.

A statement by the region's presidency said that Sheikh Mustafa discussed with the commander of the Dutch forces in the Global Coalition, the need to take reform steps and reorganize the Peshmerga forces, to build a unified national force within the framework of law and military principles.

The statement also discussed that developing coordination and relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands, accelerating the reform process and unifying the Peshmerga ranks.