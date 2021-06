Shafaq News/ The British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab arrived this morning, Wednesday, in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan.

Raab was received at Erbil International Airport by the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, and a number of government officials.

The British Foreign Minister began yesterday an official visit to Iraq where he met the President Barham Saleh, The PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, The Parliament Speaker Mohamad Al-Halbousi, his Iraqi counterpart, Fouad Hussein.