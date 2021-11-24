Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Asayish forces arrest an officer for assaulting a demonstrator

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-24T16:23:09+0000
The Asayish forces arrest an officer for assaulting a demonstrator

Shafaq News/ The Asayish Security Directorate announced arresting a security officer for beating a demonstrator in al-Sulaymaniyah.

The directorate said in a statement today regarding the incident, "The Asayish Directorate immediately detained him (the assaulter) and took legal measures against him in following the instructions of Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region."

"No officer or affiliate will be allowed to use violence or in an illegal way against demonstrators", the statement concluded.

related

Asayish arrests members of a counterfeit banknotes gang

Date: 2021-03-18 11:13:32
Asayish arrests members of a counterfeit banknotes gang

Asayish arrests two senior ISIS terrorists in al-Hasakeh

Date: 2021-08-21 13:59:50
Asayish arrests two senior ISIS terrorists in al-Hasakeh

Asayish arrests two people in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-14 16:07:53
Asayish arrests two people in Erbil

The Asayish dismantle two explosive devices near one of its checkpoints in al-Hasakah

Date: 2021-03-19 18:37:27
The Asayish dismantle two explosive devices near one of its checkpoints in al-Hasakah

Five injured in clashes between the Asayish forces and a wanted person

Date: 2021-09-05 18:45:42
Five injured in clashes between the Asayish forces and a wanted person

Asayish thwarts multiple attacks in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-10-26 11:32:42
Asayish thwarts multiple attacks in Kurdistan region

Asayish arrests more than 50 ISIS militants in Al-Hol camp

Date: 2021-03-30 11:55:42
Asayish arrests more than 50 ISIS militants in Al-Hol camp

Asayish destroys Turkish-made weapons

Date: 2020-11-12 09:56:02
Asayish destroys Turkish-made weapons